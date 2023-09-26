Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 282 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

