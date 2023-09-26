Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

