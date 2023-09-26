Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.