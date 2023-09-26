Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $552.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.64 and its 200 day moving average is $449.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $304.88 and a 1 year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

