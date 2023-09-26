Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $458.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

