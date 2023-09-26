Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $783.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

