Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

