Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $398.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $318.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

