Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 167.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 190,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

