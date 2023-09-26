Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $317.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.51.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

