Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.