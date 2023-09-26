Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

