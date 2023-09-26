Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

CAT stock opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

