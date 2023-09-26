Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

