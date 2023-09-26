Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 13,783 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after buying an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $276,547,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

