Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $209,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $559.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.