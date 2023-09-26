Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

