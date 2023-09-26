Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,041 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $222.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.