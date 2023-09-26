Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,631 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.