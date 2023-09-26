Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

