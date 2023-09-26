Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

