Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 53,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $20,980,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

