Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

