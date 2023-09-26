Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$132.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$115.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.18 and a 1-year high of C$137.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.0281385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.