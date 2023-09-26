Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of South Carolina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKSC

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Insider Activity at Bank of South Carolina

In other news, Director Charles G. Lane bought 21,000 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $228,005. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.