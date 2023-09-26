Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.50 on November 3rd

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 475.14 ($5.80) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 894.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($61,066.06). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.69) to GBX 392 ($4.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 545 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.09) to GBX 501 ($6.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 481.75 ($5.88).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

