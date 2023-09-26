Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.87.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

