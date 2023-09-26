Berenberg Bank Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $258.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $254.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

NYSE GD opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

