BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

