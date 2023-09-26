BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) versus Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Financial Contrast

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BioVie has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BioVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioVie and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

BioVie currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 217.95%. Given BioVie’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares BioVie and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -$50.26 million ($1.54) -2.11 Elite Pharmaceuticals $34.15 million 2.67 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -290.97% -133.71% Elite Pharmaceuticals 12.40% 15.11% 9.24%

About BioVie

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals. It owns, licenses, manufactures, and sells various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets, and 15mg and 30mg capsules for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets under the Adderall brand, as well as Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, Amphetamine Sulfate Extended Release capsules under the Adderall XR brand for central nervous system diseases; Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the Loxapine brand; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, attention deficit, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.