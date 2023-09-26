Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

