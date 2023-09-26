Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on October 31st

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 171.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

