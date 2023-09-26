Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,218.2% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.65. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

