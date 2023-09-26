Braime Group PLC (BMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on October 13th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BMT opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.52 million, a P/E ratio of 656.68 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,411.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,539.39. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,110 ($13.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,399 ($29.30).
Braime Group Company Profile
