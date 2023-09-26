Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

