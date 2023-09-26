Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Target Price at $1.65

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several analysts have commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of AKA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

