Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $34.75

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

