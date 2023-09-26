Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $11.56

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.44 million, a PE ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,319.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $5,072,540,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

