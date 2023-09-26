Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,079.17

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.39).
ABF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,045 ($24.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,167.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,020.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,971.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,167 ($26.46).
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
