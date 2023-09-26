Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $20.75

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.