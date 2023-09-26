Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT at $187.50

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

