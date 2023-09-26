Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.38

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.54 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

