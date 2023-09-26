Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $97.00

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

