Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $539.76

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.2 %

HUBS opened at $483.33 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

