Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $553.46

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $453.15 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

