Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $85.33

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,598 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

