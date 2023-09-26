Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $19.11

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.
Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Barclays boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Trading Up 1.4 %
RCM opened at $15.80 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
