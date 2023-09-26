Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $19.11

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Barclays boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.4 %

RCM opened at $15.80 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.