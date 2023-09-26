Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Target Price at $956.67

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $956.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFF. Barclays increased their target price on TUI from GBX 470 ($5.74) to GBX 690 ($8.43) in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 660 ($8.06) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. TUI has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

