Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $12.44

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 409,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.38 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

