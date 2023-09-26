Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $12.44

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zymeworks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of ZYME opened at $6.38 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.