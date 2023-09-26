Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst P. Pal now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.